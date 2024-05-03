BRS Has Let Down People of Peddapalli Constituency: Gaddam Vamsi

ADILABAD: Congress candidate Gaddam Vamsi Krishna is making his electoral debut from the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency, which was earlier represented by his grandfather G. ‘Kaka’ Venkatswamy and his father G. Vivek.

Vamsi Krishna is an entrepreneur, who wishes to create employment opportunities in the state. He spoke on a wide range of issues in an interview with Deccan Chronicle.

Excerpts:

Q How do you rate the BRS vis-à-vis development of Peddapalli?

The BRS, its MLAs, MPs and leaders abused power in Peddapalli. Educated unemployed youth were left in the lurch. I came across many unemployed post graduates accompanying their parents to take up work under Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. They are against the BRS and the BJP as both failed to provide employment despite lofty assurances.

Q What about civic amenities?

BRS candidate Koppula Eshwar, minister in the Chandrashekar Rao government, failed to create basic amenities like roads, water and housing. There are no toilets for women in villages. The best examples are Chennur and Dharmapuri Assembly segments. DMLT funds of Singareni were misused by BRS legislators, who diverted the money to Sircilla and Siddipet instead of creating basic amenities in the coal belt area.

Q What about development

There has been zero development in the last 10 years. The BRS government failed to pay compensation for the land acquired for the Yellampalli project. The locals were not issued ration cards. It is ridiculous that the locals are deprived of Godavari water. Water was given to Siddipet and Gajwel from Yellampalli. Some BRS legislators collected huge bribes from unemployed youth in the name of placements at Ramagundam Fertiliser Company Limited (RFCL) and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL). It was thanks to the efforts of Peddapalli MP Gaddam Vivek that the RFCL was reopened.

Q How do you respond to allegations of family rule?

I have been given the Congress ticket like any other contender and not because of my family background. It is not a nominated post like that of an MLC, which was given to K. Kavitha after she lost the Lok Sabha seat. I am a businessman. Once elected, I will bring government and private industries to Peddapalli. I will take forward the political legacy of my grandfather Venkataswamy, a former CWC member.

Q What about the BJP’s prospects?

BJP is not a strong force and its nominee Gomasa Srinivas is not a familiar face. His impact will be minimal. Moreover, people are against the BJP’s caste and religious politics. SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities are strongly opposing the BJP’s ideological stand on the issue of reservations.