BRS Demands Immediate Opening of Crop Purchasing Centres

Karimnagar: BRS candidate from Karimnagar parliament constituency Boinapally Vinod Kumar has demanded that the Telangana government immediately open centres to purchase food grains produced by farmers in the state. He further asked the government to fulfil its promise of giving each farmer a crop bonus of Rs 500 per quintal.

Vinod Kumar, along with former MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar and ex-zilla parishad chairperson Tula Uma inspected the crop purchasing centre at Gangadhara mandal in Karimnagar district on Sunday. They interacted with farmers and inquired about their problems.

Farmers expressed their worry that the state government has not yet started procuring food grains from farmers.

“Is this the Rythu Rajyam that the Congress government promised,” Vinod Kumar asked.

The former MP said as the state government has not yet started procurement centres, traders are looting farmers by paying low prices to them.