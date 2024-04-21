BRS, Congress Conspiring to Defeat Me in Karimnagar: Bandi

Karimnagar: MP and BJP candidate for Karimnagar, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleged that both BRS and Congress were conspiring to defeat him in the Lok Sabha elections, and for this, the Congress had not fielded its candidate even after the nomination process began.

He paid tributes to Konda Laxman Bapuji by garlanding his statue and participated in a rally in Sircilla town. Later, he took part in a programme where a large number of BRS workers led by party state leader Dumala Srikanth joined the BJP in Rajanna Sircilla district on Sunday.

Sanjay alleged that the previous BRS government was responsible for the handloom crisis in Sircilla. Former minister K.T. Rama Rao imposed restrictions on the purchase of yarn from companies which he proposed, but that companies sold yarn at higher prices to weavers who faced huge losses, said the MP who demanded Backward Classes welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar order an enquiry into the matter.

He said the Congress government released a mere Rs 50 crores towards the Rs 270 crores of pending bills for Sircilla weavers and stopped the remaining funds citing the election code.

Stating that the BRS and Congress leaders were afraid of hearing the slogan of ‘Jai Sri Ram’, he asked the Congress government why it was not implementing its promises of monthly aid of Rs 2,500 for women, hiked pension of Rs 4,000, Rythu Barosa scheme and houses to the poor.

He appealed to voters to teach a fitting lesson to Congress and BRS by supporting Modi-led BJP in the Lok Sabha elections for the all-round development of the country.