BRS, BJP Put Up LS candidates for All Seats

Hyderabad: The BRS announced Gaddam Srinivas Yadav, a party leader from the Goshamahal Assembly constituency, as its candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat on Monday, thus finalising its list for all 17 seats in the state. Similarly, the BJP has also named candidates for all 17 seats.

During the recent Assembly elections, the BRS was the first to announce all its candidates, while for the Lok Sabha polls, it was one day behind the BJP.

The BRS has emphasised that it is the only major party to ensure social justice by fielding candidates from diverse backgrounds. This includes six candidates from BC communities, three from SC communities, two from ST categories, and six from other communities.

In a news release announcing Srinivas Yadav as the candidate from Hyderabad, the party stated that BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would lead the campaign trail. The party also mentioned plans for a series of public meetings to be addressed by him and other senior BRS leaders.

Meanwhile, Party leaders stated that the agricultural situation in the state, with cropland under distress in several districts, would be an important campaign issue for the party.

They also highlighted what they perceive as the failure of the Congress government to fulfil its promises to farmers."

BRS final line-up

Malkajgiri: Ragidi Laxma Reddy

Adilabad: Atram Sakku

Warangal: Dr Kadiam Kavya

Chevella: Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj

Karimnagar: B. Vinod Kumar

Peddapalli: Koppula Eshwar

Khammam: Nama Nageswara Rao

Mahbubabad: Maloth Kavitha

Nizamabad: Bajireddy Goverdhan

Zaheerabad: Gali Anil Kumar

Mahbubnagar: Manne Srinivas Reddy

Nagarkurnool: R.S. Praveen Kumar

Medak: P. Venkatram Reddy