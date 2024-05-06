BRS, BJP Neglected Telangana’s Development, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Accusing BJP leaders of cheating people in the name of Lord Rama by ‘akshintalu’ before the installation of the idol in Ayodhya, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday blamed the BRS and the BJP, which have been in power in the state and at the Centre, for neglecting the development of Telangana state.

Participating in a roadshow and corner meetings at Tukkuguda and Shamshabad along with the Chevella Lok Sabha Congress candidate G. Ranjith Reddy, Revanth Reddy called the BJP the ‘British Janata Party’, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have created differences among the people.

“The East India Company, which first reached Surat in Gujarat, created disputes among Indians to rule India. Similarly, Modi and Amit Shah, who also came from Gujarat, are indulging in creating disputes between people in the name of Gods and Hindutva,” Revanth Reddy said.

" The BJP is trying to attract voters in the name of Hindutva," Revanth Reddy alleged.

The Chief Minister said the BJP was trying to cancel reservations for OBCs, SCs, and STs. ``When I questioned the BJP on this issue, Union Minister Amit Shah influenced Delhi police and registered cases against me. When the BRS was in power, the former chief minister registered false cases arrested me, and put me in jail. In the recently held Assembly election, the Telangana people taught a bitter lesson to the BRS by electing the Congress. The BJP is also filing false cases in Delhi and Telangana people will teach a fitting lesson to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in the Lok Sabha elections," the TPCC chief said.

In the past 10 years, the BRS looted Telangana, and its chief and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family members have become the richest family possessing thousands of acres of land. But BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao blamed the Congress for the implementation of Six Guarantees.

Replying to Rama Rao's allegations, Revanth Reddy said the Congress government implemented a free bus scheme for women, `domestic gas cylinder, 200 units power free supply to poor families, Rs 10 lakh Rajiv Aarogyasri, 30,000 jobs provided to youth and funds released under Indiramma Housing scheme. “If Rama Rao has any doubts, he must wear a sari woman and travel from Hyderabad to Sircilla on a zero ticket,” he said.