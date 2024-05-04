BRS, BJP conspiring to defeat Congress, says Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday alleged that BJP and BRS, with an "internal understanding", were conspiring to defeat Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

He was addressing an election rally at Kothagudem in Khammam Lok Sabha constituency.

Revanth Reddy, who is also president of Congress in Telangana, referred to BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao's comments that a coalition government would be formed at the Centre and that BRS nominee from Khammam Nama Nageswara Rao would become a Union Minister.

Observing that Congress activists would not allow any truck between Congress and BRS, he said BJP is the only option left for BRS to join hands in government formation at the Centre.

"You (Chandrasekhar Rao) are going to join hands with BJP. That is we have been saying and you have been doing," he said.

BRS had supported the BJP-led government at the Centre on demonetisation, GST, triple talaq, CAA, uniform civil code and others, he claimed.

"Even today, a conspiracy is on in Telangana. With an internal understanding, BJP and BJP are making conspiracies to see that Congress does not win," he said.

He said the Legislative Assembly elections held in December were a "semifinal", while the Lok Sabha polls are the "final."

"In the finals, (the contest is between) Telangana team vs Gujarat team. While Narendra Modi is leading that team, Rahul Gandhi ji is going to lead the Telangana team," he said.

He alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre did not implement the assurances made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act like setting up a steel plant, rail coach factory and tribal university.

All that the BJP-led government gave to Telangana is a "donkey's egg", he claimed, also displaying the picture of a "donkey's egg."

The "donkey's egg" (denoting zero or insignificant as per a Telugu saying) has been a routine feature in Revanth Reddy's rallies during the ongoing campaign for Lok Sabha polls.

Reiterating his allegation that BJP would change the Constitution and abolish reservations, he claimed that BJP General Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam talked about making changes in the Constitution and its Preamble.

State BJP president G Kishan Reddy and other party leaders have already dismissed Revanth Reddy's claims that BJP would change the Constitution.

Taking exception to BRS president Chandrasekhar Rao's alleged comments that the farmers' investment scheme has stopped after BRS stepped down from office, Revanth Reddy asserted that he would apologise if any dues of the scheme are pending for any farmer by May 9.