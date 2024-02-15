BRS and Congress Leaders Seek No-Confidence Votes

WARANGAL: Eight BRS directors, along with three from the Congress, on Thursday said they would moved a no-confidence motion against Challa Narayana Reddy of the 13-seat Kataram primary agricultural credit society (PACS). The BRS dissidents and Congress leaders had recently met IT minister and Manthani MLA Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

Narayana Reddy left the BRS on being denied a ticket in the recent Assembly polls, and contested on a BSP ticket but lost to Sridhar Babu.

At the 13-member Manthani municipality, the no-confidence motion against chairperson Putta Shailaja, wife of BRS ZP chairman P. Madhukar, will come up on Friday. Of the 11 BRS councilors, seven have joined the Congress which has two members.

At the 2-ward Vemulawada municipality, six of the 16 BRS-backed members met government Chief Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas and decided to join the Congress. There are six BJP councilors, five independents and one from the Congress. They have announced a a no-trust motion against chairperson R. Madhavi.