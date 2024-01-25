British High Commissioner meets Revanth, discusses Musi corridor

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy shared his thoughts with British High Commissioner Alex Ellis that the Musi River rejuvenation project will be undertaken in Hyderabad on the lines of the Thames River project in London.

The Chief Minister said that during his recent trip to London, he had specially studied the management of the Thames River and the development of the riverfront project.

He explained to the High Commissioner the state government’s plans for Musi riverfront development and outlined the project along the lines of the Thames River.

Ellis called on the Chief Minister at the Secretariat on Wednesday. The Chief Minister said that the government also gave priority to the preservation of the Musi River along with the development programmes on the banks of the river. The government will carry out the project in such a way that people will benefit more.

Revanth Reddy said that the rejuvenation of the Musi River will not disturb the existence of the natural resources and ensure the protection of the environment also.

A media statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the British High Commissioner expressed happiness over the Chief Minister's vision and development of the Musi river. Ellis said that Britain will contribute to skill development and eco-tourism in the state.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, Special Secretary to the Chief Minister Ajith Reddy, Deputy High Commissioner Gareth Wayne Owen and others were present at the meeting.