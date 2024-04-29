Bring Cong to Power at the Centre, Revanth Urges Karnataka Voters

Hyderabad: Terming the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections as a battle between Karnataka and Gujarat, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy appealed to voters to give 25 Lok Sabha seats to the Congress from Karnataka.

Like the Gujarat voters were standing like a rock behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi, voters of Karnataka should stand by AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and bring the Congress to power at the Centre.

Revanth Reddy on Monday campaigned for party candidates along with Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi in Karnataka and addressed election rallies in Sedam and Gurmitkal.

Addressing public meetings, he accused Modi of deceiving Karnataka by denying fair representation to the state in his Cabinet.

"People of Karnataka gave 26 MPs to BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. What did they get in return except for one berth in his Cabinet? Why should people of Karnataka vote for BJP again," he asked.

He alleged that Modi had neglected Karnataka even in sanctioning of funds or projects in the last 10 years.

He said that AICC leader Rahul Gandhi has been waging a relentless battle against the anti-people policies of the Modi government.

"People of Karnataka should strengthen his hands by giving him 25 MP seats from the state and help him dethrone the Modi government," he said.