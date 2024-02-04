Booth workers’ selection needs caution: Kharge

New Delhi: In a fiery address at the Nyay Rally in New Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised the careful selection of booth-level workers to prevent defections. He remarked, “We should pick our booth level workers very carefully so that they don’t run away. There is a saying that even when we buy a dog or an animal, we have to pull its ear and check it.”

Kharge launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of failing to deliver on promises related to job creation and tackling black money. He asserted, “What is Modi's guarantee? His guarantee is not fulfilling promises."

The Congress president further accused the Prime Minister of attempting to impose his views on the country and punishing those who oppose him. He declared that the fight is against the RSS and BJP, alleging their intention to undermine the country and marginalise the poor. Kharge emphasised the need for Congress to engage in grassroots awareness campaigns against the BJP's divisive policies, stating, "Congress will have to go to every household to create awareness against BJP's divisive policy."

Kharge expressed concern about the stifling of dissent, claiming that anyone in the country, including sensible Congress members, faces FIRs. He accused the BJP of attempting to instill fear in the people and opposition parties to retain power. The Congress president alleged that 411 MLAs from Opposition parties have been booked and jailed, with the BJP resorting to framing and booking MLAs of Opposition parties in states to form governments.

Kharge also criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for quitting the Mahagathbandhan alliance, labelling him as "Paltu Kumar" despite his previous emphasis on socialism. He called upon Delhi Congress leaders and workers to focus on booth-level activities and appoint aggressive and diligent party workers to ensure a fair voting process. Kharge declared that the success of Congress in the Lok Sabha election across the country hinges on victory in Delhi.