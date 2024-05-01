Boost for Konda after Cong and BRS corporators from Chevella join BJP

Hyderabad: In a significant development that bolsters the prospects of BJP candidate for the Chevela seat, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, eight corporators (four each from Congress and BRS) from Meerpet municipality in Maheshwaram constituency, threw their weight behind him, by joining the BJP at his residence here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the likelihood of Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister all over again stems from the unequivocal clarity surrounding the BJP's prime ministerial candidate and the people backing him whole-heartedly.

This stands in stark contrast to the prevailing confusion within the opposition ranks, which has resulted in many of their leaders and supporters gravitating towards the BJP, including in Telangana, Reddy said.

With approximately one lakh voters, Meerpet is the largest municipality in Chevella constituency. Another factor working in favour of the BJP candidate is that despite the change in state government, Meerpet locals still grapple with issues like overflowing drainages, mosquito infestations, severe shortage of potable water and poorly maintained roads.

The corporators who joined the BJP included Vemula Narasimha, Edla Mallesh Mudhiraj, Jillela Aruna Prabhakar Reddy, and co-option member V. Ellamma all (all Congress) and BRS corporators Indravath Ravi Nayak, ⁠Vijaya Laxmi Raju, Dharamgarh Jyothi Kishore and Gowri Sankar.

Also present on the occasion were leaders like Boka Narsimha Reddy, Ramulu Yadav, Kolem Shanker Reddy, Devender and Narsimha.