Bongaon TMC Candidate Biswajit Das Quits As BJP MLA

Kolkata: Bongaon Trinamul Congress candidate Bishwajit Das resigned as BJP MLA on Friday in a bid to avoid anti-defection law proceedings. He tendered his resignation at the Assembly.

Ahead of the Assembly Election in 2021, Mr had switched from TMC to BJP, got a ticket to contest the polls from Bagda in North 24 Parganas and won. Later he defected in a comeback to TMC.

Mr Das has been fielded by the TMC against union minister of state for shipping and ports and Bongaon BJP MP Shantanu Thakur at Bongaon seat in the Lok Sabha polls. This binds him to resign as an MLA since he was elected on a BJP ticket.

Mr Das however said, “BJP is affected by internal feud. It has no room for work. It was also my biggest mistake to join that party. I snapped my ties with it earlier. Now it is over in paper also.”

Taking a swipe at leader of the opposition Suvendu Adhikari, he added, “His father Sisir Adhikari is a TMC MP but joined BJP without quitting his post. Judging his stand, I also didn't quit. But now I have become a Lok Sabha Election candidate and hence resigned.”