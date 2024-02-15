Blueprint for Viksit Bharat by 2047: BJP Focus at National Council Meet

NEW DELHI: Around 11,500 delegates from across the country will be attending the BJP’s two-day-long national council meet at the Bharat Mandapam in the national capital starting on February 17. The party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sitting and former MPs, MLAs, and elected mayors, among others, will attend the meeting. The BJP's “constitutional organisational agenda” will be presented during the meeting.

“It's essential to note that the BJP conducts its national sessions in a highly democratic manner. We hold timely party elections and organise events at regional and local levels... In 2014, prior to the elections, we held a significant national session at the Ramlila Ground. As a result, after 30 years, India gained a stable government. Similarly, before the 2019 elections, we organised a similar session,” said former Union minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad at a press conference.

Mr Prasad added that the Prime Minister has set the “ambitious target” of securing 370+ seats for the BJP and “400 paar” for the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The meet will see the BJP leaders holding discussions regarding the upcoming elections and there will be a demonstration of the blueprint for “Viksit Bharat by 2047".

"The Congress and the Communists make various kinds of comments but the BJP is the only party which does maximum organisational work in a democratic manner, be it holding in time the party's national convention, national executive and other programmes in states and districts," said Mr Prasad, adding, "This is in our DNA.”

Mr Prasad said BJP president J.P. Nadda will deliver the inaugural speech at the national council meet on February 17 and the meet will conclude with Mr Modi's address the next day.

"Two resolutions are on the agenda. There will be detailed discussions on the upcoming elections,” Mr Prasad said.