BJP's Basavaraj Bommai Predicts Congress Split Post-Parliament Elections

GADAG: Former CM and BJP candidate from Haveri, Basavaraj Bommai, has predicted a division within the Congress party within three months of the Parliament elections. "The deteriorating state of the Congress party will become apparent nationwide after the parliamentary elections. Drawing from my political experience, I anticipate that within three months of Modi ji assuming office for the third term as Prime Minister, the Congress will split into two factions across the country. Already, the party is divided into two groups," he said while speaking to reporters on Monday. Bommai emphasized that this division within the Congress would also reverberate in Karnataka, potentially affecting the stability of the state government. "Internal discord within the Congress might hinder the longevity of the government," he remarked. Responding to inquiries regarding BJP rebel candidates in various constituencies, Bommai stated, "Where victory is assured, there is a higher number of aspirants and competition. However, within the Congress, there seems to be no demand for tickets, hence no rebel factor."