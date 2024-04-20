BJP's Baijayant Panda Asserts Solo Strategy in Odisha Elections

Bhubaneswa: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president and Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate, Baijayant Panda on Saturday said there was no bid for any kind of tie-up with the Odisha’s ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) the saffron party always wanted to go to the polls alone in the state.

Panda’s observation came a day after Union home minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah stated that there will be a direct contest with Naveen Patnaik-led BJD in Odisha.

“In fact, it was the BJD which tried to create confusion in the minds of Odisha people. Since it apprehended that Odisha voters have now decided to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJD leaders made deliberate attempts to baffle them by floating the rumour of forging a coalition,” said Panda, adding, people in Odisha already knew the outcome of the direct fight.

Stating that there was clarity among the leadership, the BJP leader said the BJD leaders tried to mislead the voters as they perceived that strong “anti-incumbency” is brewing against them. Besides, they BJD leaders perceive serious threat to their hegemony in view of the rising popularity of the BJP and rising popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he added.

“There was outrage among people and workers when the matter of coalition came to the fore. Amit Shah has clarified that the BJP is committed to the development of the nation and Odisha. Odia is our mother tongue and BJP will work to uphold its dignity,” said Panda.

Hailing Shah for his strategies, Panda said that the BJP has been able to register success by winning 282 and 303 seats in the Parliament. This time, the nation wants to see Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time with over 400 seats, he said.

Starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda, popular CMs- Yogi Adityanath, Himanta Biswa Sarma and others will visit Odisha to campaign for the 2024 elections.

“There will be a mega campaign in Odisha. On the other hand, the ruling party's campaigning is being done virtually and through AI. All know that the BJD leaders have not given bytes, rather it has been generated through computers. All aspects are going in favour of the BJP and things will change in the next 40-45 days,” Panda added.