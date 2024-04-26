Nizamabad: The BJP is focusing on youth and women voters in the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency, with party candidate Dharmapuri Arvind conducting a series of meetings with them. It is believed that an increase in polling percentage and majority will be possible if youths and women turn up to vote on May 13.

Arvind said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would rule to protect women’s rights while speaking at a meeting with BJP women activists. He said Modi brought cheers among Muslim women with the law banning Triple Talaq. “If the Congress comes to power, women will be victimised,” he said.

Arvind also interacted with youths and called them to extensively participate in the elections. If youths

BJP leaders are planning to conduct meetings with women and youths in every Assembly segment in the Nizamabad parliamentary constituency limits. Frontal organisations like the BJP Yuva Morcha and Mahila Morcha play a key role in garnering support from targeted groups.