BJP’s Aruna Seeks Votes of Morning Walkers, Fitness Freaks and Women

Hyderabad: The BJP national vice-president and Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha candidate D.K. Aruna campaigned in the early hours and mingled with morning walkers in Mahbubnagar on Sunday. She played badminton with some enthusiasts at a playground and many people around came for a selfie with her.

"I am your Arunamma. Give your support to me this time. I will ensure to address all your genuine concerns and will be available to you in the town,” Aruna said to women and other walkers in the Boys college ground.

She went to a nearby open gym and did some workouts.

In a chat with small gatherings, Aruna explained how the health and education sectors and the economy of the country had changed during Narendra Modi’s 10-year rule.

Meanwhile, around 200 members from other parties joined the BJP in her presence at Jadcherla. Thanking them for joining the ‘Modi pariwar’, Aruna said that the Congress and BRS have lost their relevance.

Aruna told them that many of those who voted for other parties in the Assembly elections are realising their mistake. She urged them to repeat the mistake and instead vote for BJP candidates in the Lok Sabha elections.

“These elections will decide your fate and that of your children. If people of Palamuru want to get the benefits of development, then you must bless me. I will ensure improved irrigation water facility to this region”, she said.