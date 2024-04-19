BJP Won’t Hesitate to Act Against Corrupt, Including KCR: Kishan

HYDERABAD: The BJP is committed to root out corruption even if it means taking action against prominent leaders like former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, if found guilty, said BJP Telangana unit president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Kishan Reddy emphasised one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees to the people of Telangana is to take decisive measures against corruption.

Referring to the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, he said the BJP has zero tolerance towards corruption. He also labelled Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Chandrashekar Rao as brothers in corruption.

Here are excerpts from the interview:

Q. Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Telangana voters for double-digit Lok Sabha seats to tackle corruption. Can people expect action against guilty leaders?

We are already taking action. The recent incarceration of Delhi’s Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister in the liquor policy scam demonstrates our zero tolerance for corruption. A former CM's daughter from the state was also imprisoned. If top leaders are found guilty, necessary actions will be taken.

Q. The BJP has accused former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, his family members, and also Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of corruption. Whom do you see as more corrupt?

KCR and Revanth are equally culpable. They are 'brothers in corruption’. KCR amassed wealth through benami transactions in the form of hundreds of acres of land and properties on benami names.

Q. What will the BJP do if the Congress government delays the probe into the KLIS scam and phone tapping?

We won't relent. The delay raises suspicions of a tacit understanding between the Congress and the BRS. Revanth Reddy's previous demands for a CBI probe indicate his awareness of corruption within the BRS. Revanth Reddy, as TS party president, released charge-sheets against BRS MLAs about their land deals and demanded a CBI probe. When the BRS was in power, the Congress MLAs joined with the BRS government and now the BRS MLAs joined with the Congress government. Handing over cases to CBI will ensure impartial investigation.

Q Why hasn't the Modi government initiated a probe into alleged 'RG Tax' collected by the Congress government and phone tappingThe Revanth Reddy government’s coercion tactics with builders, contractors, demanding that funds be deposited directly into the AICC office in Delhi, highlights the level of corruption. However, phone tapping falls under the state jurisdiction. If referred, the central government is prepared for a thorough investigation.

Q In such a situation, what would be the BJP’s key election agenda besides Modi magic?

The corrupt family rule of KCR is the main agenda, besides the utter failure of the Revanth Reddy government to deliver Six Guarantees and 400-odd other promises. We'll shed light on corruption and the alleged "RG Tax." They are central to our campaign.

Q. In your report card, you said the BRS government did not extend cooperation for the development of the state. Will the BJP highlight this?

KCR’s lack of engagement with a Union minister hindered the state’s development. He has not met me even once in the last five years, except for a single phone call. He never responded to tens of my letters regarding Central projects. KCR did not act like a head of government. He built up bitter opposition against the Central government. Despite minimal cooperation, projects like MMTS were completed with fully central funds and Science City, CARS etc launched.

Q. The Congress made many promises at its Tukkuguda meet. How can you expect a big win in the polls?

People are fed up with the empty promises of the Congress. They launched just the free bus service for women as it involved no additional cost. The Congress failed on all fronts to fulfil the poll promises. Strong anti-incumbency can be seen against the Revanth government. Moreover, it is not a state election. It is a national election. Congress leaders don’t have a single national leader to project before the public. People won’t vote blindly as they are not ready to trust their promises. The Congress won the state polls due to a strong anti-BRS wave.

Q Why does the BJP prioritise outsiders over local leaders in giving party tickets for the Lok Sabha polls?

We lack strong local leadership but have a network of dedicated party workers. We don’t want a contest to lose the poll. In the interest of a bigger agenda of national development, we felt leaders from various backgrounds contribute to our party’s vision.

Q How many seats does the BJP anticipate winning, and who is its main opponent?

The BJP anticipates securing double-digit seats, with the Congress as the primary contender in the upcoming polls.

Q Why does the BJP hold states responsible for high petrol and diesel prices?

Despite reducing prices, the former BRS government's failure to lower excise taxes shifted blame onto the central government. We are committed to transparency and will provide detailed reports on pricing policies.

Q Is the BJP hesitant to conduct a Caste Census, as alleged by OBC groups?

PM Modi's OBC background and diverse cabinet reflect our inclusive approach. The BJP will conduct a Caste Census, if deemed necessary.

Q Why is the BJP taking up farmers’ issues in the state, when the farmers are protesting in Delhi?

The farmers' protest in Delhi is politically-motivated. A section of farmers from Punjab are involved in it. The Modi government has implemented numerous measures for farmers' welfare. The farmers in Telangana were re cheated by the Revanth Reddy government which promised to waive farm loans and extend financial support. We continue to fight till Revanth honours his promise.

Q Why is unity in the BJP’s Telangana unit still elusive? Raja Singh is still absent from campaign events..

Leaders like the Goshamahal MLA are integral to our party's ideological foundation and actively contribute to our campaign efforts. He is taking part in a poll campaign.

Q How does the BJP respond to the Revanth government's reluctance to purchase power from NTPC?

We have allocated a significant portion of power from NTPC to Telangana state. The NTPC power tariff is uniform all over the country. If they are not willing to enter PPAs with NTPC, we are ready to subsidise solar power.