BJP will win 14 Lok sabha seats in Telangana: Rajasthan CM

Suryapet: Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday exuded confidence that the BJP would win 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana state.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Kodad as a part of his election campaign for the victory of the party Nalgonda candidate Shanampudi Saidi Reddy, Sharma said that the people want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to continue for the third term.



He said that the Congress government in the last 70 years had done nothing for the country. “Development was started only by the BJP government. Prime Minister Modi has brought a good reputation to India at the international level. The Modi government successfully tackled terrorism and Naxalism in the country. It also extended corruption-free rule to the country for the last 10 years.



Terming the Congress as a corrupt political party, he said that only 25 per cent of the money in the total amount spent by the Congress governments for the welfare schemes was reached the beneficiaries and the party leaders swindled of the funds.



He pointed out that Modi was instrumental in installing the idol of Ram Lalla in the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.



He alleged that the Congress was again trying to get the votes of people of Telangana state with the promise, whose implementation was not possible practically. He asked the people of Telangana to be cautious with the vote bank politics of the Congress. He asked the people to teach a lesson to the Congress in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.



He also made it clear that a stable government at the Centre would be possible if the BJP was voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections and asked the people to vote for Saidi Reddy in the elections.





