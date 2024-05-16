BJP Will Win 12 LS Seats in Telangana: Etala

NALGONDA: BJP leader Etela Rajendar on Thursday exuded confidence that his party would win 12 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana as neutral voters, youth, educated and intellectual people have favoured the party in Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of the party’s preparatory meeting for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC elections here, Rajendar said the wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity continued in the Lok Sabha elections.

Out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, the BJP will win 12, he said, adding the vote percentage of BJP candidates in this election would significantly go up in all 17 Lok Sabha seats.

He said the BJP would retain power at the Centre by winning 400 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP is the only political party capable of ensuring a stable and corruption free governance model for people. He listed out the scams that had taken place during Congress governments.

He said the Congress government lost faith of people in a short time because of its poor governance. The Congress came to power in Telangana by making impractical promises to people.