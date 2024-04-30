BJP will throw away constitution if it wins: Rahul

BHOPAL: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that if elected to power the BJP will tear apart and throw away the constitution that guarantees some special privileges to SC, ST and the OBC.

Addressing an election meeting in Bhind under Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi said that the 2024 Lok Sabha poll is not a normal election, but a battle between two ideologies.

Gandhi also urged all party candidates to carry a copy of the constitution with them during nominations, public meetings and outreach programmes, and tell the people that as long as the Congress is there, let alone the BJP, no power in the world can snatch away the constitution.

“A boon for the poor, respect for the deprived and pride of every citizen -- our Constitution! I request all Congress candidates and leaders to keep the sacred Constitution with them during nominations, meetings, speeches and public outreach,” Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

Stressing on the importance of the constitution, Gandhi said the BJP is against reservation and sought an explanation from BJP as to why the saffron party is privatising public sector units if it is not interested in throwing away the constitution. He said the BJP wanted to dump the constitution so that the country is ruled by 22-25 billionaires.

Gandhi also criticised Agniveer yojana,and said the scheme created two sections of jawans in the defence forces. While one section of jawans is enjoying pension and other benefits, the Agniveers have been deprived of such benefits.