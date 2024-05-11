BJP will sweep LS polls in WB; will form govt in Odisha: PM Modi

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday evening predicted BJP’s clean sweep in Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal and Odisha. He also exuded confidence that his party would get a clear majority in Odisha Legislative Assembly polls and form its own government in the state.

Speaking to a national television on the sidelines of his massive roadshow here on Friday evening, Modi said, “People of West Bengal gave 18 Lok Sabha seats to BJP in 2019 general elections. They also made BJP the major opposition in West Bengal Assembly by electing around 70 of our candidates. This time, we will sweep the West Bengal Lok Sabha polls.”

Left, Congress, TMC pushed Bengal backward

Stating that West Bengal once the commercial capital of India, the PM said the Left parties, Congress and Trinamool Congress have pushed the state backward.

“For many centuries, Bengal led the socio-economic reforms of India. I do still have faith in the people, especially the youths, of West Bengal. However, the kind of politics that the state is now witnessing is dragging it down. Mamata Didi has completely changed her stance. She is now defending the issues which she used to object to in the Parliament. She has lapped such issues like gold mines to mop up votes,” he observed.

Bengal people waiting for change

Stating that people of West Bengal cannot tolerate Mamata Banerje’s change of stance on certain issues, the PM said they were waiting for an opportunity to bring BJP to power in the state.

On the allegation of misuse of Central investigating agencies, Modi said, “If I first talk about Enforcement Directorate (ED, only 3 per cent cases relate to politicians, 97 per cent bureaucrats, drug and mafia and gun runners. Secondly, the huge seizure of notes in West Bengal, Jharkhand and other parts of the country point to the circulation of black money that needs to be probed by ED.”

Congress does politics over religion

To query, the PM said the BJP does not do politics on the issues of caste and religion. “It is the Congress that has back-stabbed the spirit of the Constitution of India. Whatever Baba Saheb Ambedkar had said on reservation, they (Congress and its allies) are doing exactly the opposite…they are promising reservation to people on the ground of religion. We will strongly oppose it. This is Modi's guarantee.”

Claiming that there will be a turning point in Indian politics on June 4, the date for counting of votes, — Modi said the BJP will return to power with more number of Lok Sabha seats.

On the possibilities of BJP in Odisha, he said, “I see sparkles of hope and expectations in the eyes of people here. On both sides of the road, I found people waiting for me to convey their expectations from BJP.”

No understanding with BJD

He denied any kind of tacit understanding with the ruling BJD of Odisha. “We are separate political parties. They (BJD) extended issue-based support to us in Parliament. But in the Odisha Legislative Assembly, our MLAs strongly opposed them on the issues which they found are against the interests of the state,” Modi observed.

“I have a special, hearty connection with the people of Odisha. But the governance system here (read ruling BJD headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik) desperately lacks it. People completely feel cut off from the government. Even during the period of kings and emperors, people had the opportunity to interact with them,” he said, adding Odia Asmita (self-respect and pride) under the present BJD regime was in danger and BJP would strive to salvage it.