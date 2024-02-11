BJP will flag off five bus yatras in Telangana, says Kishan

Hyderabad: TS BJP president and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday released the poster for the party's bus yatra, which is set to commence on February 20 and conclude on March 1. He said the party would contest in all parliamentary constituencies by itself.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, Reddy stated, “From Kanyakumari to Kashmir, people are eager to strengthen the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for the third consecutive term. This sentiment is evident even prior to the announcement of the election schedule. We anticipate an enhanced majority this time around. The bus yatra will play a pivotal role in galvanising the support for the party.”

The inaugural yatra named after Komaram Bheem will start from Adilabad, and travel through Peddapalli and Nizamabad parliamentary constituencies. The second one — Satavahana Yatra — will commence from Karimnagar, travelling through Medak, Zaheerabad, and Chevella constituencies. The third one — Kakatiya Yatra — will commence from Khammam, winding through Warangal before reaching Mahbubnagar. The Bhagyanagar Yatra will set off from Bhuvanagiri, covering Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Malkajgiri. Lastly, the Krishnamma Yatra will commence from Mahbubnagar, and chart a course through Nagarkurnool to Nalgonda.

Each day, these yatras will travel through two to three Assembly constituencies, hosting road shows in every mandal, assembly centre, and district centre, with the participation of senior party leaders.

The electoral battle in Telangana state will be primarily between the Congress and the BJP, Reddy said.

The state BJP chief said his party, which won four seats in the previous election, would emerge victorious in most seats in the state, thanks to overwhelming support that Modi enjoyed among 80 per cent of the state’s population.

Earlier in the day, while touring the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, Reddy said, “The budget allocation for education in Telangana has been dwindling, leading to inadequate facilities for students. Incidents of food poisoning among students have become alarmingly common, necessitating urgent attention. The previous government failed to allocate land for minority student hostels and mismanaged funds from the Centre.”