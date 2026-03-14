BJP Will Ban Conversions In Punjab If Voted To Power: Shah

NEW DELHI/MOGA: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab over law and order, drug menace, religious conversions and corruption, asserting that only Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP could free the state from drugs.

Addressing a “badlav” rally in Moga, Shah also signalled the BJP’s push for the 2027 Assembly elections and urged voters to give the party a chance to form the government in the state.

“All of Punjab is facing the issue of religious conversions. I am saying this to all Hindu and Sikh brothers and sisters, you form the BJP government once, we will bring a Bill to ban religious conversions,” he said.

Alleging that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government had failed to address key issues, Shah said, “Today, Punjab has been destroyed due to debt, drugs, religious conversions, corruption and terror of gangsters.”

“AAP doesn't have the gumption to end the drug menace; Congress and Akalis have already failed. If there is anyone who can rid the state of the drug menace, it is only Narendra Modi and the BJP,” he said.

Shah accused the AAP government of functioning as an “ATM” for party chief Arvind Kejriwal and alleged that the state administration was controlled from Delhi.

“The AAP government in Punjab has become an ATM for Arvind Kejriwal. It is playing with Punjab's dignity… Give one chance to the BJP…We will bring a change in Punjab,” he said.

The Union minister also accused the AAP government and the Congress of allowing religious conversions for vote-bank politics. Referring to Sikh history, he said Guru Tegh Bahadur had sacrificed his life to stop religious conversions.

“From this land, I want to say this today -- if Guru Tegh Bahadurji was not there, there would not be a single Hindu left in India today,” Shah said.

Targeting the Mann government over governance, Shah said the state was grappling with drugs, unemployment and deteriorating law and order.

“There is no government in this state. Had there been a government, the law and order situation would not have been so; the state would not have been reeling from the drug menace and farmers would not have been suffering.... Mann has only been acting as Kejriwal's pilot,” he said.

He also alleged corruption in the state government, saying wealth from Punjab was being diverted to Delhi.

Shah said the BJP had effectively launched its campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections from Moga and would contest to form its own government in the state.

The BJP currently has two MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly after its long-standing alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal ended in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.

Shah also alleged that industries were leaving Punjab due to hostile conditions and urged voters to give the BJP an opportunity to govern the state.