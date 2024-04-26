BJP Will Abolish Reservation, CM Warns People

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday appealed to voters to elect the Congress if they wanted the existing reservations to continue, or elect the BJP if they want the quotas for weaker sections to be abolished when the RSS celebrates its centenary next year.

He said that if they elected the Congress to power at the Centre in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress would not only continue existing reservations but would also enhance reservations for the SC, ST, and BC communities in proportion to their population by holding a caste survey across the country.

Speaking during his roadshow at Zaheerabad on Friday in support of Congress Lok Sabha candidate Suresh Shetkar, Revanth Reddy alleged that the BJP was aiming for 400 Lok Sabha votes this time with an intention to amend the Constitution to abolish reservations with a two-thirds majority.

"The RSS ideology is against reservations. The BJP's ideology is RSS ideology. The RSS will complete 100 years of its formation in 2025. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to abolish the reservation in the country when the RSS celebrates its centenary next year," the Chief Minister alleged.

Revanth Reddy alleged that BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao has entered into a secret deal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the BJP's victory in five Lok Sabha seats in Telangana to secure bail for his daughter Kavitha, and Zaheerabad was one among them.

The Chief Minister also alleged that Rao himself made incumbent Zaheerabad MP B.B. Patil join the BJP as part of the secret deal and did injustice to Gali Anil Kumar by fielding him on behalf of the BRS and was working to defeat his candidate.

Revanth Reddy promised to release Rs 2 crore from SDF (Special Development Funds) to set up 24x7 libraries in government junior colleges in Zaheerabad which produced state rankers in recent Intermediate results. He also promised to set up a Women ITI (industrial training institute) in Zaheerabad.

The Chief Minister promised to set up a pharma cluster on 2,000 acres in Zaheerabad within a month after the Lok Sabha election results if voters elect the Congress which will provide thousands of jobs to local youth.