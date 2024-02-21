BJP Warns Legal Action over Congress Allegations, Denies Secret Pact

HYDERABAD: Annoyed over the frequent statements by Congress leaders about the BJP’s secret pact with BRS, the BJP workers and cadre were asked by the state leadership to slap such rumour-mongers and assault them in public while the party would file criminal cases against all such persons if they don’t stop their blabber forthwith.

After state party chief and Union minister G. Kishan Reddy asked the party workers to slap all those making such baseless comments, Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay said that Congress leaders, who are misleading the people with baseless statements, would be thrashed before the public.

The party’s state vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar said that Congress leaders were trying to mislead the people and party cadre as they were getting jittery seeing the huge response to Vijay Sankalp yatra.

“We will not spare a single Congress leader who is crossing all limits of decency and making such baseless remarks. We will file criminal cases against them”, he said.

He said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was visiting Delhi frequently to get the high command’s nod for political appointments to public sector corporations.

“Appointment of advisors to the state government is a useless exercise as they are of no use given that they are making political tours and issuing political statements,” Prabhakar said. He alleged that the Congress government was toeing the BRS line while trying to get loans through different means. The state has already reached the maximum limit under the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) in getting loans, he said.

Supplying briefcases and moneybags is part of Congress culture and it is known to all that many Congress Chief Ministers, ministers and in-charges have gone to jail for such activities, he said.