BJP wants us to join it but we will not do so, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the BJP is behind the "false cases" against him and other AAP leaders in order to "coerce" them to join the saffron brigade and asserted they will not yield to the "pressure tactics" as they have not done any wrong. The BJP dismissed the Delhi CM's claim as an attempt to "distract and trick" the people of Delhi.

Mr Kejriwal's remarks come at a time when he has been asked to join the Delhi police probe into his allegations that the BJP attempted to "poach" the AAP MLAs and is facing summons from the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Addressing an event after laying the foundation of two schools in Kirari, the chief minister claimed that the BJP wanted them to join the party, but he was firm on not doing so.

"They can hatch any conspiracy against us, but nothing is going to happen. I am standing firm against them and I am not going to bow down. They say, 'come and join the BJP and we will leave you alone'. But I will never join the BJP. Why should we join the BJP? If you join the BJP, all sins are forgiven," Mr Kejriwal said.

Responding to the Delhi chief minister’s claim, city BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said, "Mr Kejriwal is afraid of investigation by probe agencies. That's why he is lying. He wants to distract and trick the people of Delhi and that's why he is dreaming about the things that will never happen."

Later, in a post on X, Mr Kejriwal wrote in Hindi, “If we had done something wrong, we would have joined the BJP like others who got their cases closed. When we have not done anything wrong, why should we join the BJP? All the cases filed against us are false. If not today, tomorrow, all the cases will end."

The Delhi chief minister also reiterated that the ongoing developmental works of his government for the people will not stop even if he is sent to jail.

"Manish Sisodia was put in jail because he built schools. Satyendar Jain was sent to jail because he built Mohalla clinics," said Mr Kejriwal, alleging that Central agencies such as the ED and the CBI have been unleashed on the AAP leaders.

"But even if you put Kejriwal in jail, the (ongoing) works of building schools and Mohalla clinics and providing free treatment to the people of Delhi will not stop. The BJP wants us to join their party, but we will not bow down," he asserted.