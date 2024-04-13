BJP Voters Rising in Chevella, Says Vishweshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: People from diverse sections are increasingly recognising the merits of voting for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, said Chevella Parliamentary constituency BJP candidate, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy. A significant number of voters, including those who voted for Congress or the BRS during the Assembly elections, as well as those who were undecided, were now firmly opting to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third term.

Speaking during his Praja Ashirwada Yatra in Shamshabad mandal on Saturday, he said the voter swing was steadily gaining momentum. The BJP's voter base in the Chevella constituency has experienced exponential growth in recent times and continues to surge with each passing day, Vishweshwar Reddy said.

The Congress and the MIM were joining forces to confront the Modi wave sweeping across the nation and employing deceptive tactics. “People can see through their manipulative manoeuvres,” he said.

“I am confident of securing a resounding victory in the Chevella parliamentary seat by a significant margin. A rebellion is simmering within the ranks against the Chevella Congress candidate, as thousands of party workers and supporters find G. Ranjith Reddy's candidacy unacceptable and are openly rallying behind me," Vishweshwar Reddy said.

“Their disdain stems from his defection from BRS, their longstanding adversary. The party’s rank and file perceives him as an opportunist, lacking in commitment, and devoid of belief in the party ideology.”

Vishweshwar Reddy said Ranjith Reddy was facing significant dissent from people too, who were questioning his whereabouts over the past five years and asking what development he had carried out. Vishweshwar Reddy said Ranjith Reddy was embroiled in a scandal related to the misappropriation of funds intended for chicken feed.