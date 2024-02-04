BJP to start Lok Sabha poll campaign in Adilabad on Feb. 10

Adilabad: Leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will start a bus yatra on February 10 in Adilabad Lok Sabha constituency as part of its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

In this regard, the party held a preparatory meeting at Nirmal on Sunday. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao, BJP MLAs Payal Shankar of Adilabad, Ramarao Patel of Mudhole and Aleti Maheshwar Reddy of Nirmal, apart from senior leaders Aljapur Srinivas, Suhasini Reddy, Ayyannagari Bhumanna and Ravula Ramnath and party district presidents participated in the meeting.

BJP leader Chandrashekhar from Uttar Pradesh, who as party’s Sangathan Mantri will supervise the LS elections in Telangana, presided over the preparatory meeting.

Adilabad parliament seat prabhari Aljapur Srinivas told Deccan Chronicle that top party leaders, including state president G. Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, Etala Rajender, Dr. Laxman and D.K. Aruna, will participate in the bus yatra on alternative days, starting from February 10.

However, the location from where the bus yatra will start has not yet been decided. It will be from a religious place, like Basar temple or an alternate shrine in Adilabad or Komaram Bheem districts.

During their campaign, party cadres and leaders will highlight the welfare and development works initiated by the BJP-led central government.

BJP leaders will rope in village officers and community resource persons, whose salaries are paid by the centre, in the publicity campaign.

Aljapur Srinivas said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with village, mandal, assembly and district level leaders and members of self-help groups on February 23 with regard to schemes and development works taken up by his government.