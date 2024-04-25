BJP Stands for ‘British Janata Party’, Says Revanth

Hyderabad: Dubbing BJP as the "British Janata Party", Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday alleged that BJP was adopting the policy of 'divide and rule' and dividing people in the name of religion to win elections. He cautioned voters that if the BJP comes to power again, it will change the Constitution and abolish reservations for SCs, STs, and OBCs.

He was speaking at a roadshow in Rajendranagar in support of the party’s Chevella Lok Sabha candidate Gaddam Ranjith Reddy and Secunderabad Cantonment in support of Malkajgiri candidate Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy and Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly by-election candidate Narayanan Sri Ganesh.

Addressing the gatherings, Reddy said that "the BJP agenda is the same as that of the British. They wish to change the Constitution and abolish reservations. But Congress' agenda is to safeguard the Constitution and protect reservations. If you want social justice and reservations, ensure the Congress victory."

Appealing to voters to elect Ranjith Reddy as Chevella MP with a big majority, he said, "Ranjith Reddy is a good leader who works for the welfare and development of all sections. I need an MP like him for the speedy development of the constituency. Our Congress government will be in power in the state for the next 10 years. If Ranjith Reddy is elected as MP, we both will work in coordination and ensure speedy implementation of development works such as an extension of MMTS to Chevella and Vikarabad and Musi riverfront development to reduce pollution."

Revanth Reddy said that if people elect an MP from opposition parties, they will only create hurdles for the Congress government in the state.

He lashed out at BJP leaders for seeking votes in the name of Lord Ram, Lord Hanuman, and Ayodhya temple.

"We are also devotees of all gods. Gods should be in temples and bhakti (devotion) should be in our hearts. But BJP leaders are bringing gods onto the streets and begging for votes," Revanth said.