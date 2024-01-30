Bjp Seeks White Paper on Land Deals during BRS Regime

Hyderabad: The BJP on Tuesday demanded that the Congress government release a White Paper on the land sold by the previous BRS government to private parties, given on lease or allotted to current and past IAS officers, organisations, and businesses.

Addressing a press conference, former Dubbak MLA M. Raghunandan Rao said that the Congress government appeared reluctant to initiate action into these land deals and also to make public information about how the Dharani portal was abused by the BRS government and the then ruling party leaders and some officials to grab valuable land parcels.

“Why was no case filed on former chief secretary Somesh Kumar for his family acquiring 25 acres of land? Why is the government hesitant to take action on land worth thousands of crores of rupees handed over to the Hetero Group by the BRS government,” Raghunandan Rao asked.

“The Congress promised that it will replace Dharani with Bhoomata and will stand by poor farmers whose land has been grabbed. The government needs to answer these questions,” Raghunandan Rao said.

He said that the Congress had previously demanded a CBI probe into such land deals but was not talking about it after coming to power. “This raises doubts that the new government is seeking its share of cuts from such deals,” he added.