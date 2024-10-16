BJP seeks peace stability, Mehbooba urges swift reforms In J&K

Srinagar: BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina has expressed hope that the new government headed by Omar Abdullah will work towards further strengthening peace and augmenting the progress that, he said, took roots in the Union Territory under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I congratulate Omar Abdullah for taking over as chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. I also congratulate Surinder Choudhary for taking oath as deputy chief minister, along with the other ministers,” Raina told reporters in Jammu. National Conference nominee Mr. Choudhary defeated Mr. Raina by a margin of 7,819 votes in the Nowshera segment of the Jammu region in the recently held elections to the UT Assembly.

“I also hope that the new government will continue with the initiatives of the Prime Minister Narendra Modiji in building a Naya (new) Jammu and Kashmir. I am confident that they will work for the betterment of the people. They will further strengthen the peace and tranquillity achieved by the Modi government over the past ten years,” he said.

Former chief minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti termed Mr. Abdullah’s taking the reins of government in J&K that ended the 6-year-old Central rule over the region as a “very auspicious day”. “The people of Jammu and Kashmir have got their government after several years. It is a very auspicious day. People have elected a stable government,” she told reporters after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Mr. Abdullah and other members of his Council of Ministers here.

She asserted, “The people of Jammu and Kashmir suffered a lot especially after 2019, and we hope that this new government will heal the wounds we got.” She also wanted the new government to pass a resolution condemning the Centre’s August 5, 2019 decisions of abrogating Article 370, and bifurcating J&K into two union territories. “We hope that the government will pass a resolution condemning the decision of August 5, 2019, and that the people of J&K do not accept those decisions,” she said.

Her other expectations from the new government include addressing unemployment, drug addiction, high electricity tariffs and other issues faced by the people.