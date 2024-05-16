BJP seeks meet on farmers crisis

Hyderabad: BJP vice-president N.V.S.S. Prabhakar blamed the agricultural crisis in the state to the state government's lack of support for farmers. He cited dysfunctional farmers cooperative societies, non-implementation of schemes like Fasal Bima Yojana, and inadequate support for agricultural equipment and subsidies as key issues.

Prabhakar urged the government to convene an all-party meeting with farmers' associations to address pending promises.

He criticised the delay in opening paddy procurement centres, leading to hardships for farmers, and questioned the government's silence on the promised additional bonus for paddy procurement.

Prabhakar accused the government of deceiving farmers with initiatives like farmers corporation instead of fulfilling loan waiver promises. He raised concerns about the delay in implementing farm loan waivers and Rythu Bandhu scheme, emphasising the need for immediate action to alleviate farmers' plight.