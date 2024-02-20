BJP removed Article 370, now help it to get 370 seats in Lok Sabha polls

Srinagar: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on Monday reiterated that Article 370 of the Constitution was the biggest hurdle in the development of Jammu and Kashmir but the BJP government by removing it paved the way for the erstwhile state touching the new heights of growth and development and becoming a ‘vikshit’ (developed) region.

“Article 370 was a wall built to prevent the development of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP government razed this wall and now we see a new Jammu and Kashmir burgeoning,” he said while addressing a mammoth public rally in Jammu’s Maulana Azad Stadium.

He added, “It is because the Article 370 has gone that we are buoyed up to ask the people to take the BJP beyond 370 and the NDA 400 seats this time (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections)”.

The Prime Minister said that only a day ago he while watching TV learned that a movie has been made on Article 370 which is good. “I don’t know what is being shown in that movie, but I hope it will disseminate truthful information about Article 370,” he said.

Asserting that a developed India means a developed J&K, Mr. Modi said that the people of the erstwhile state-now split in the Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh- got assurance of social justice mentioned in the Constitution for the first time after abrogation of Article 370.

He said, “During my visits abroad I found there is positivity about the development taking place here in J&K post-Article 370 abrogation. The G20 events held in the region stirred a lot of enthusiasm in the whole world and everyone wants to visit this place.”

He added, “In 2023, more than 2 crore tourists came to J&K and the number of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi and Amarnath shrines too has increased manifold in the past one decade. In the next five years the Kashmir Valley will develop in such a way that the people will forget visiting Switzerland.”

Promising the people of J&K that all their dreams that had been “stalled” for over seven decades will come true in the next few years, the Prime Minister said that earlier only depressing news would tumble out of J&K, but now the region is developing and moving forward. “For decades, only the news about bomb blasts, gunfights and kidnappings would come out of Jammu and Kashmir disappointing the countrymen, but now it is moving forward. I have full faith in you, and we will make vikshit (developed) Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Taking an indirect dig at National Conference, People’s Democratic Party and the Congress which stayed in power in J&K for most of the time after Independence, the Prime Minister said, “Jammu and Kashmir suffered because of dynastic politics for decades. Dynastic politics works only for those who are part of it…they are only concerned about their families, not about your interests, your families. They do not work out any schemes that could help the poor and other needy. The worst sufferers of this selfishness and vested interest are the youth of a place. I am satisfied and happy that Jammu and Kashmir is getting freedom from this dynastic politics.” He expressed his happiness also over the government “reaching to the people’s doorsteps in J&K for the first time”. He added, “Yehi to Modi ki guarantee hai, yehi to kamal (BJP’s logo) ka kamal hai”.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister launched multiple projects worth over ₹ 32,500 crore for J&K and projects worth ₹ 13,500 crore for other parts of the country. He asserted, “This is Modi’s guarantee and this will continue.”

In a post on ‘X’, the Prime Minister said, “A remarkable day for Jammu and Kashmir! Launching initiatives which will propel holistic development in the region.”