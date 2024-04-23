BJP Protests State Government's Handling of Neha Hiremath Murder Case

DHARWAD: Across the state, BJP members staged protests on Monday, condemning the tragic murder of Neha Hiremath and denouncing what they perceive as the state government's appeasement politics.

In Hubballi, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakai spearheaded the protest, leading demonstrators in vehemently opposing the state government's approach. The protestors demanded capital punishment for the accused, Fayaz.

"Today, the BJP, along with Hindu organizations, is staging a protest to condemn this incident. We are against the state government's appeasement stand. We believe the state police cannot conduct an impartial investigation. Therefore, we demand that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Tenginakai asserted.

Tenginakai expressed apprehension regarding the statements made by the Chief Minister and Home Minister. He highlighted Neha's father's skepticism during his interaction with BJP national president JP Nadda.

Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate for Haveri Lok Sabha constituency Basavaraj Bommai echoed similar sentiments during the protest in Haveri.



Bommai insisted, pledging that the BJP would continue its agitation until justice was served and the perpetrator was hanged. “The way in which the accused stabbed her to death in broad daylight shows that he was not alone and the incident was not due to personal reasons. Neha's father, Niranjan Hiremath, has no confidence in the state police and he has been upset with the government's attitude. The case must be referred to the CBI,” he demanded.Bommai insisted, pledging that the BJP would continue its agitation until justice was served and the perpetrator was hanged.

He also referred to the incidents that took place after Congress came to power in the state.

“This incident is like a fireball, and the government must wake up. The CM washed his hands off just by tweeting about the incident,” he said.

In Belagavi, protestors demanded not only justice for Neha but also legislation against Love Jihad.

Meanwhile, in Kalaburagi, BJP leaders Bijapur MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and MP Dr. Umesh Jadhav pressed for the establishment of a special court to expedite the trial. Yatnal also criticized intellectuals for their perceived silence on the matter.



