BJP Plans Major Brainstorming Session Post-Lok Sabha Results

New Delhi: With the recently concluded Lok Sabha and by-polls not fetching the desired results, the BJP high command has decided to go in for a major introspection and brainstorming session. The party's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP and the NDA-ruled states.



Mr Modi will chair the meeting of the BJP chief ministers and deputy chief ministers later this month. Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president J.P. Nadda will also be attending the meeting. The meeting is expected to focus on the Lok Sabha results and the implementation of the BJP-led NDA government's welfare schemes.

In this meeting, the BJP top brass is likely to discuss the results of the Lok Sabha elections and coordination between the central leadership, the leadership in the BJP-ruled state and the BJP state organisations.

The meeting could also see the BJP top brass reviewing preparedness for the Assembly polls in Jharkhand, Haryana and Maharashtra scheduled for the year-end. The Lok Sabha verdict comes as a setback for the BJP, which has been in power at the Centre, securing an absolute majority in the 2014 and 2019 polls but lagged behind the half mark in the 2024 general election. Despite being the largest party, the BJP is dependent on its allies in the NDA government's third consecutive term.