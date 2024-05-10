BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda files nomination for Kendrapara LS seat

Bhubaneswar: : Accompanied by thousands of party workers, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice-president Baijayant Panda on Friday filed his nomination papers from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat.

Panda filed his nomination after conducting a mega roadshow in the city. Scores of people assembled on both sides of the road up to Kendrapara Collector’s office during the roadshow. Panda greeted people during the roadshow and exuded confidence that the party would register a superb performance in the 2024 elections in Odisha and the country at large.



Panda’s roadshow procession passed through several prominent locations in Kendrapara.



“Along with our party karyakartas (workers), thousands of people have also connected with us owing to the development that they have witnessed in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. In the next five years, the pace of development will be speeded up in the country and Odisha under PM Modi’s guarantee. This has led to a massive excitement among the people,” said Panda.



He urged the people of Kendrapara to vote in large numbers on June 1.”



"We are confident that Baijayant Panda will win with a record margin this time from Kendrapara," said Ranjit Acharya, a voter.



Ranjita Mohanty, another voter, said, “We are happy over the developments that have taken place in the country. We want PM Modi to come to power again with a thumping majority. In Odisha also there will be BJP’s double-engine government.”



It was alleged that the administration is working for a particular party as its several workers were allowed during nominations while restrictions were clamped on other party candidates during the process.



Baijayant Panda represented Kendrapara Lok Sabha constituency for two terms – from 2009 to 2014 and 2014 and 2014 to 2019. He lost to Biju Janata Dal’s Anubhav Mohanty in 2019.

