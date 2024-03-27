BJP names candidates for 10 Assembly segments

Vijayawada: The BJP national leadership has announced the names of its candidates for 10 Assembly segments in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

N. Eswara Rao would contest from Etcherla, P. Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam North, Pangi Rajarao from Araku Valley, M. Shiva Krishnam Raju from Anaparthy, Kamineni Srinivas Rao from Kaikalur, Y. Sujana Chowdhary from Vijayawada West, Bojja Roshanna from Badvel (SC), C. Adinarayana Reddy from Jammalamadugu, Dr P.V. Parthasarathi from Adoni and Y. Satya Kumar from Dharmavaram.

Eswara Rao entered politics in 2009 and worked for the Telugu Desam. He joined the BJP during the 2019 general elections season and organised a 150-km Gandhi Sankalp Yatra. In 2020, he was appointed as BJP state working committee member; and in 2023, he served as convener for Etcherla Assembly segment.

Vishnu Kumar Raju who completed his graduation in civil engineering from Andhra University in 1983. He has business interests and set up an IT company. He served as an MLA during 2014-19. He also held various honorary positions including as a vice president of Andhra Cricket Association from 2010-11.

Bojja Roshanna is a B.Tech graduate and worked as deputy executive engineer (quality control), Irrigation Circle, Jalamandal, Kurnool.

Parthasarathi completed his post graduation in dental surgery from Osmania University and runs over 130 dental, skin and hair clinics in AP, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He is currently the state BJP vice-president.

Sujana Chowdary is an engineer and businessman and set up the Hyderabad-based Sujana Group. He was elected to Rajya Sabha in 2010. He served as a minister of state for science and technology and earth sciences in the BJP-led NDA government between 2014 and 2018.

Adinarayana Reddy, the state BJP vice-president, served as MLA from Jammalamadugu Assembly segment thrice - 2004-2009, 2009-2014 and 2014-2019. He served as a minister for fisheries during 2017-19 in AP.

Kamineni Srinivas Rao has completed his MBBS. He served as an MLC in a TD ministry in the 1980s. He joined Praja Rajyam and unsuccessfully contested the 2009 elections. He joined the BJP before the elections and contested successfully from the Kaikaluru Assembly segment in 2014. He served as health minister in Telugu Desam government.

Shiva Rama Krishnam Raju graduated in arts, law and did his PG diploma in computer applications. Raju served several years in military intelligence. He joined the BJP four years ago and is currently working as BJP Anaparthy Assembly segment convener.

Satya Kumar has been serving as the BJP national secretary from July, 2018, and he worked as officer on special duty to Vice President of India from July to November, 2017 and also as officer on special duty to the Union minister for urban development from May 2014 to July, 2017.

Pangi Raja Rao completed his PG in Hindi and engages in cultivation. He contested unsuccessfully as BSP nominee from Araku Assembly segment in 2009.