BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Congratulated Samrat Choudhary And Vijay Kumar Sinha

Patna : BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, “Congratulations to Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. The people have voted with affection, Nitish Kumar is becoming the Chief Minister, and we will lead Bihar toward even greater development.” His reaction came after the announcement made by BJP's central observer for the Bihar elections, Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, confirmed the appointments and informed that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were elected as the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party in Bihar. Few days ago, MP Ravi Shankar Prasad had also thanked the voters from Bihar for their huge response in voting. Recently NDA surged past the 200- seat mark in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election and proved their mandate.