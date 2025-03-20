BJP MLA alleges Naveen Patnaik was 'driven insane'

Bhubaneswar: A political storm erupted on Thursday in Odisha after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Padmalochan Panda made sensational claims about Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief and current Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Legislative Assembly, Naveen Patnaik.

Panda alleged that Patnaik was previously “driven insane” and that his close aide, VK Pandian, sought to prevent him from becoming the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth term.

Speaking to the media, Panda claimed that Patnaik had exhibited erratic behavior in the past, including confusion, difficulty understanding situations, and even sending flying kisses and winking at others inappropriately.

According to the BJP legislator, such behavior indicated that Patnaik was under psychological distress and was being manipulated.

“Naveen Babu was kept like an insane man. He was unable to understand anything. He was winking like a madman and giving flying kisses,” Panda stated. He further alleged that Patnaik’s behavior was influenced by simple gestures from Pandian, such as a pat on the back, suggesting a deeper level of control.

However, Panda acknowledged that Patnaik’s condition appeared to have improved recently. “Nowadays, he looks much better than before. His hands are not trembling, and he is talking to others normally,” the legislator noted.

The BJD swiftly responded to the allegations, condemning them as politically motivated and devoid of truth. Senior BJD leader and party spokesperson Pramila Mallik rejected the claims, asserting that Pandian had never administered any medication or exercised undue influence over Patnaik.

“Padmalochan Panda is merely trying to gain public attention with these baseless statements. He was in Congress earlier and has now joined BJP. What does he know about Naveen Patnaik?” Mallik questioned.

She accused Panda of attempting to elevate his political standing within the BJP by attacking Patnaik. “He thinks that by speaking against Naveen Patnaik, he will be rewarded with a ministerial portfolio. Let him wait till he grows older—he too will face the effects of aging one day,” Mallik remarked.