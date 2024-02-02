BJP Makes Plans to Win Most LS Seats in State

HYDERABAD: The BJP has lined up a series of programmes to prepare for the Lok Sabha polls and reaching out to people. Party’s state president G. Kishan Reddy on Friday said the people of the state were in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would vote for the BJP.

Kishan Reddy said that people were vexed with the BRS, but the Congress which was voted to power was not keeping its promises. People want the BJP and Modi, he said, adding that the BJP would go it alone in the Lok Sabha elections and expects to win most of the 17 Lok Sabha seats from Telangana state.

He was speaking at a meeting of the party’s state executive at the BJP headquarters, attended by senior leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar, D.K. Aruna, and Etala Rajendar, where the party approved its plan of action.

Among the various programmes that the party has chalked out is ‘Ayodhya Darshan’, for which the party leaders at the ground level will facilitate pilgrimage via special trains for people to visit the recently consecrated Ram Temple.

This programme will begin on February 5 and will conclude on March 5.

Also on the anvil is a four-day ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’ programme from February 5 during which party workers from the mandal level upwards, will spend at least 24 hours in every village and explain the programmes of the Modi government. “They will also seek feedback from the people on what people want to see in the BJP manifesto,” Aruna, the party national vice-president told reporters in the evening after the state executive meeting.