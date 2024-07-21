BJP legitimised graft through washing machine process: NCP (SP) on Shah's barb at Pawar

Mumbai: The NCP (SP) on Sunday hit back at Union Home Minister Amit Shah for terming Sharad Pawar as the "sargana" (ringleader) of corruption, saying it is the BJP which has "legitimised" corruption by incorporating tainted leaders in the saffron fold.

"They accuse political leaders of corruption, and then once those who they accuse join BJP, they are all given a clean chit. This is the BJP's washing machine process of legitimising corruption," NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto stated.

Addressing a BJP conclave in Pune, Shah dubbed Sharad Pawar the "sargana" of corruption who institutionalised corruption in the country.