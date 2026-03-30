BJP-Led Alliance Will Get Nearly 90 Seats in Assam: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Stepping up the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in Upper Assam, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that the BJP-led alliance will get over 90 seats while the Congress will be reduced to around 15 seats — possibly between 15-17 seats.

Launching a frontal attack on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his alleged anti-Assam stand in past, Mr Sarma said that the AIUDF will emerge victorious in 5-6 seats while the Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal will win just one—Dhing seats and not Sivasagar from where Akhil Gogoi had won in 2021 and is seeking re-election this year as well.

Going a step further, Nr Sarma also predicted that the Lurin Jyoti Gogoi-led Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) will draw a blank in the assembly polls.

Addressing an election rally at Majuli, Mr Sarma announced a series of development projects for the river island while campaigning for party candidate Bhuban Gam.

Mr Sarma outlined a multi-pronged roadmap to position Majuli as a future educational and cultural hub, with a focus on healthcare, higher education, infrastructure and erosion control. “We will establish a medical college in Majuli and sanction Rs 250 crore for the development of Majuli University for Culture into a full fledged University. Our aim is to transform Majuli into an educational hub, with a focus on subjects like Artificial Intelligence, Economics, Political Science and more,” the chief minister said.

Highlighting infrastructural gaps, Mr Sarma also announced plans to build a large cultural venue in the district.

“Every time I visit Majuli, I realise there is no proper auditorium. We will construct an auditorium with a capacity of 2,000 people,” he added. The chief minister also stressed the need to protect Majuli from recurring floods and erosion, announcing a major riverbank protection initiative. “We will be able to recover and protect nearly 45,000 bighas of farmland through geo-tube embankment development from upper to lower Majuli. This is crucial for farmers’ welfare,” he said.

Mr Sarma also invoked the region’s cultural legacy, referring to the spiritual and historical significance of Srimanta Sankardeva and Majuli’s Vaishnavite heritage.

Launching a sharp political attack on the Congress party, Mr Sarma alleged that previous governments had neglected the constituency. “For the Congress, Majuli had been a burden. For us, Majuli is an ideal constituency,” he said. He further claimed that Congress leaders rarely visited the island during their tenure. “In the last five years, I have visited Majuli at least 15 times. The number of visits made by me and former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal cannot be matched even if you add all visits made by previous Congress chief ministers,” said Mr Sarma. Escalating his criticism, Mr Sarma accused the Congress of prioritising certain vote banks over indigenous concerns.

He also accused the Congress party of working for Bangladeshi Miyan. “Our focus has always been on the development of our indigenous people whereas Congress worked for Bangladeshi Miyan,” said tye chief minister who is addressing four to five public rallies everyday for the party.