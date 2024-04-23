Hyderabad: The Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled Gujarat and Uttarakhand and Union ministers Dr S. Jaishankar and Anurag Thakur will accompany the party nominees when they file their papers for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls, the party said on Tuesday.

External affairs minister Jaishankar, OBC Morcha Dr K. Laxman and Assembly floor leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy will attend a rally by Adilabad candidate Gudem Nagesh in Adilabad town on Wednesday, TS BJP general secretary G. Premender Reddy in a statement.



Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur along with Goshamahal MLA T. Raja Singh will take part in a rally by Hyderabad candidate K. Madhavi Latha. The rally will commence from the Lord Vittobha temple in Gowliguda to the Hyderabad district collectorate.



Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel along with TS BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy will take part the rally of Karimnagar candidate Bandi Sanjay on Thursday.



After filing of nomination papers, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Kishan Reddy will address a public meeting. Then, they will proceed to Nagarkurnool to address a public meeting in support of party nominee P. Bharath.



The Gujarat Chief Minister will address a public meeting in the city, being organised by the Kishan Reddy and Madhav Latha, party candidates from Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Dhami and Dr Laxman will attend a rally taken out by party’s Nizamabad candidate Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday. They will proceed to Warangal to take part in an election meeting.

Gomasa Srinivas Reddy will file his papers from Peddapalli in the presence of Maheshwar Reddy and party MLA Dr P Harish Babu.