BJP Leaders Talk About Past or Future, Not Present: Priyanka Gandhi

Begusarai (Bihar): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressed a public rally in Bachhwara, Begusarai, Bihar, ahead of the assembly elections. She criticised the BJP government for allegedly weakening the country and fostering division among people, while reiterating the Congress’s claims of “vote-chori” and concerns over SIR.

Vadra highlighted Bihar's rich history and cultural heritage but lamented the lack of development in the state. She emphasised that despite the country’s contributions, progress has not kept pace. She accused the BJP of pursuing divisive politics, promoting false nationalism, and weakening the country’s institutions.

According to Vadra, the BJP’s policies are designed to distract people from real issues such as unemployment and inflation. “This land of yours, it's a very beautiful land. It walks alongside Mother Ganga; it's a sacred land. From this very land Gandhiji started his movement against the British. This country has given a lot — great officials, leaders, patriots, poets — yet its development isn't happening properly,” she said.

“The struggle Mahatma Gandhi began was a struggle for the Constitution. The Constitution gave us freedom, development, and rights — the greatest right it gave was the vote. It made you citizens of the country,” she added.

Vadra reiterated the Congress party’s allegation of “vote-chori” (vote theft) by the BJP, citing the removal of 65 lakh voters from electoral rolls. She claimed this was an attempt to undermine the democratic process.

“What the BJP government has done is weaken people. They have been in power for twenty years... your government has become weak, not strong. They have put your vote in danger. They follow a politics of division so that there is enmity between religions and castes. A false nationalism is being displayed across the country and here,” she said.

“To distract you, they raise one issue or another. They got SIR done, which resulted in 65 lakh votes being cut; your rights are being reduced. Your rights are being taken away. All the government schemes and benefits you receive are being weakened. The schemes and facilities that help you in your daily life are being deliberately undermined,” Vadra added.

She also criticised the government’s failure to address unemployment in Bihar, which she said has led to large-scale migration. “Big BJP leaders, chief ministers, the home minister, the prime minister — they talk about Nehru, but either they talk about the future (2050) or about the past: ‘Nehru ruined this,’ ‘Indira Gandhi ruined that.’ Do they talk about your present? Do they ask you how you are surviving in this inflation?” she asked.

“There are no jobs in Bihar, there is no employment... people have to migrate across the country. I have seen from Kerala to Kashmir that people are leaving Bihar. If you're building a road in Kashmir and ask the worker where he's from, he will say, 'I have come from Bihar,’” she said.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi launched an attack on the NDA government over its promise to provide one crore jobs in Bihar, questioning the timing and sincerity of the announcement. “Why have they not provided this till now? Why are they talking about it now?” she asked while speaking to reporters outside the Patna airport.

Priyanka Gandhi is in Bihar to campaign in Bachhwara for Congress candidate Garib Das, who is in a four-way contest that includes a friendly fight against the CPI’s Adesh Rai. She will also campaign in Beldaur for party candidate Mithilesh Kumar.

The voting for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11, while bye-elections for eight seats across seven states and Union Territories will be held on November 11. The results for both will be declared on November 14.