BJP Leader K.S. Eshwarappa Expelled for Contesting Against Party Nominee

BENGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister K.S. Eshwarappa was expelled from the party on Monday for a period of six years due to indiscipline and causing embarrassment to the party by contesting the Shivamogga parliamentary election against the BJP nominee B.Y. Raghavendra.

Eshwarappa and senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa are contemporaries in state politics and hail from Shivamogga district.In the expulsion letter issued by the president of BJP Disciplinary Committee, Lingaraj Patil, it was stated that Eshwarappa acted against the interests of the party by contesting the Shivamogga Lok Sabha election, which amounted to a violation of party discipline. The expulsion order relieved Eshwarappa of all party responsibilities.Meanwhile, sources close to Eshwarappa stated that the expelled leader will address his expulsion at a press conference on Tuesday.It may be recalled that Eshwarappa, a couple of days ago, had stated that expulsion from the BJP will not impact him since he has already left the BJP and entered the fray from Shivamogga against the 'dynastic' politics of BJP Central Parliamentary leader and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. The rebel BJP leader had also expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat in the ensuing election.On several occasions, Eshwarappa has criticized Yediyurappa for encouraging 'dynastic' politics by appointing his son B.Y. Vijayendra as the State BJP Chief, and his other son B.Y. Raghavendra has been renominated for the Shivamogga seat in the ensuing Lok Sabha election. He held Yediyurappa responsible for denying the party ticket to his son Kantesh in the ensuing Lok Sabha election.Apart from accusing 'dynastic' politics within the BJP, Eshwarappa was also annoyed by the denial of a BJP ticket to his son Kantesh, a Zilla Panchayat member, who was an aspirant to contest the Haveri Lok Sabha seat.In the 2023 Assembly election, BJP denied re-nomination to Eshwarappa to contest the Shivamogga Assembly seat. Eshwarappa had represented the Shivamogga Assembly seat for five terms.When Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election campaign in Shivamogga in March this year, Eshwarappa skipped the campaign, citing his busy schedule.