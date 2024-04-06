BJP is Promoting Joblessness: Sonia

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Sonia Gandhi attacked the BJP-led NDA government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing them of undermining democracy and attempting to change the Constitution.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur, Mrs Gandhi alleged that the government was promoting unemployment, inflation, economic crisis, and inequality for the past decade.

“Modi ji is destroying the country and democracy by considering himself great. Opposition leaders are threatened with joining the BJP. Today, the democracy of our country is in danger,” Mrs Gandhi stated, pointing to the alleged attacks on democratic institutions and attempts to alter the Constitution.

“What this Modi government has done is in front of us. That is why this time is full of despair, but know that hope is also born along with despair,” the Congress leader added. She said that everyone should fight against the injustice persisting all around.

She recalled the struggles of India’s ancestors for independence.

“Once upon a time, through their hard struggle, our great ancestors searched and earned independence for the country from the darkness of slavery. After so many years, that great light has dimmed somewhat. The darkness of injustice has increased all around. We all must resolve that we will fight against it and find justice,” Mrs Gandhi said.

Referring to the party’s manifesto as “Nyay Patra,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the BJP for favouring certain industrialists at the expense of others and accused the government of neglecting farmers’ welfare.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised Modi, calling him a "leader of liars" and questioning his foreign policy and handling of the China-India border issue. Kharge accused the BJP of attempting to change the country's constitution and challenged Modi's promises, calling for accountability.

Kharge said, “He (Modi) claims that he has a 56-inch chest.... Whether it is 56 inch, 55 or 54, (we) will call a tailor, measure it and see what it is…PM Modi, his people and the RSS say that if you give two-thirds majority, we will change the constitution of this country,” the Congress president said.

Kharge also accused the PM of stealing the word ‘guarantee’ and said that Congress governments fulfilled guarantees in states where it was in rule.



