BJP Intensifies Campaign Efforts in Telangana Ahead of May 13 Polls

HYDERABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president J.P. Nadda will hold several meetings in the state ahead of the May 13 polls, TS BJP general secretary G. Premender Reddy said on Thursday. Modi will also hold a public meeting in Hyderabad on May 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi:

May 8: 9 am, Vemulawada in Karimnagar LS constituency, in support of Bandi Sanjay; 10.30 am at Madikonda in support of Warangal candidate Aroori Ramesh.

May 10: 2 pm, Narayanpet, for Mahbubnagar candidate D.K. Aruna, at 2 pm; 4 pm, public meeting at Lal Bahadur Stadium in Hyderabad in support of G. Kishan Reddy (Secunderabad), Etala Rajendar (Malkajgiri) and K. Madhavi Latha (Hyderabad).

Home minister Amit Shah:

May 5: 11.30 am, Sirpur-Kagaznagar, for Adilabad candidate Gudem Nagesh; 1.30 am at Nizamabad for Dharmapuri Arvind; 4 pm public meeting in Malkajgiri for Etala Rajendar.

BJP chief J.P. Nadda:





May 6: 11 am, public meeting at Peddapalli for Gomasa Srinivas; 1 pm, public meeting at Bhuvanagiri in support of Dr Boora Narsaiah Goud; 3.30 pm, public meeting at Nalgonda for Shanampuri Saidi Reddy.