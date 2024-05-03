BJP Has No Challenger in TS, Says Etala

HYDERABAD: Etala Rajendar, BJP candidate from the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency, says that a people’s representative must know the culture, tradition and heritage of people besides their basic requirements.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Rajendar exuded confidence in his victory hands down with no one standing as the nearest second rival.

Excerpts:

Q The BJP has never won the Malkajgiri seat. What do you expect this time?

After 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule, a strong wave is sweeping across the nation in favour of the BJP. It has no limitations, whether it is Malkajgiri or Nizamabad or some other constituency. People from Telangana wish to see Modi as Prime Minister for the third time. It can be seen in 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

Q Even if there is a Modi wave, why should people vote for you?

The people have seen my work as a son of the Telangana agitation for 14 long years. They know my work. I never compromised. Besides the Telangana agitation, I fought for democratic rights of the people, and genuine demands of the different sections of society. When I got an opportunity to serve as the first finance minister of the new state, I sanctioned super-fine rice for hostel students. I met patients during the Covid pandemic times. No one knows the Congress candidate, while people know me personally.

Q What are the main problems that you have noticed in the constituency?

Metro Rail must be extended till Medchal. Kompally and Alwal need flyovers. More MMTS trains must ply on Shamirpet route and trains must be stopped at some more railway stations. More than anything else, Malakjgiri is a newly expanded area. It needs an IT corridor, industrial corridor and skill development centres. Basic infrastructure like roads and drainage also require additional funds. I take responsibility to address these issues.

Q The BJP has accused the state governments of labelling central schemes as their own and not cooperating with the Centre to implement its projects. With the Congress in power, how do you expect to fulfil the promises given to people?

The state government should not think with a narrow mind. The Modi government is effectively implementing a 5-kg free rice scheme. For artisans from 17 caste groups, Modi had introduced the Vishwakarma scheme. If the state government is not ready to cooperate, the Modi government will come forward to construct houses for the poor with Central funds. The Centre is directly funding several works in gram panchayats.

Q What differences do you see in the TRS (BRS) and the BJP?

Regional parties work under the instructions of a single individual. The BJP is a national party. No single individual dictates terms here. A tea-seller can become Prime Minister. In a regional party like TRS, he (party chief K. Chandrashekar Rao) and his son (K.T. Rama Rao) wants to take over power. Democratic functioning was missing in the TRS, whereas the BJP functions democratically.

Q Of late, you have been speaking a bit more about culture, tradition, heritage and dharma. Why the transformation?

People’s representatives are not required to confine themselves to administrative work like laying roads or constructing projects. They must know about the people’s culture, traditions etc. I have been doing it since 2002. But people have been noticing me speak on such issues now. It is a fact that Lord Rama’s temple was constructed in Ayodhya during Modi’s rule. And I am stating the fact.

Q Who is, in the BJP’s opinion, more corrupt — the BRS or the Congress?

Both are equally corrupt. They are two sides of the same coin.

Q. BRS leader K. Kavitha's arrest is not an issue in the elections. Does it mean people are not interested in her arrest?

People wished for her arrest for her role in Delhi liquor policy scam. She was arrested. So it is not an issue in the current elections.

Q. A senior leader like K. Chandrashekhar Rao was banned from campaigning by the Election Commission for 48 hours. How do you see it?

There must be some restraint on the use of language. He should have spoken with a certain understanding. He must understand at least now that using such harsh language will not work. People don’t like it. They hate his language as well as Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s.

Q What is your main promise to Malkajgiri?

My focus is on improving the infrastructure in education and health. I also see that poor people get shelter under Awas Yojana. My focus is also on improving basic infrastructure.

Q Many national BJP leaders like Rajnath Singh and Hardeep Singh Puri have said that you will play a key role in national politics.

The BJP is a very big party. The national leadership has an understanding of state affairs. It gives enough prominence to all sections.

Q Who is your main competitor?

Both the Congress and BRS are not in the race. I don’t find any contest from any party. Both are far away in the race.