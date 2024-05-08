BJP has fulfilled all its promises, Union minister Rajnath Singh

Bhubaneswar: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had almost fulfilled all its promises and taken the country to new heights of development. He also stated that the good governance of the Narendra Modi government had lifted countless people from the vicious poverty cycle and offered them an opportunity to lead a decent life.

"The Narendra Modi government has almost fulfilled all the promises it made to people before coming to power in 2014. It abrogated Article 370 after getting a full majority. We had announced construction of Lord Ram Temple and we fulfilled our commitment," said Singh.



He added, “The Congressmen used to mock us on the Ram Mandir issue. But our Prime Minister made it happen and it shows our character.”



On abolition of Triple Talaq, the Union minister said a lot of people had warned the BJP not to interfere in matters of other religions. However, the BJP went ahead with its resolve to abolish this to do away with the injustice meted out to Muslim women in the pretext of Triple Talaq, he observed.



“Be it Hindus, Muslims, Christian or Sikh, if there is any injustice to any women, the BJP will stand by them,” said Singh.



Criticising the Congress, the minister said, “Terrorists recently attacked our convoy in Jammu and Kashmir. A Congress minister from Punjab said that it was an ‘election stunt.’ Will we attack our soldiers? What do they (Opposition) want to do with our nation’s security? Earlier, there used to be terrorist attacks in every part of the country. After BJP came to power, there has been a sharp decline in terror attacks in the country."



Stating that former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had once said that only 15 paisa reached the poor from Rs 1 sent by the Centre, Singh said PM Modi ensured that the poor availed the whole sanctioned amount without any corruption.



“Nobody in the country thought of providing free ration but now, 80 crore people in the country are getting benefits. India is growing at a rapid pace,” Singh added.



The Union minister predicted that the BJP will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and form the government in the state by getting an absolute majority in the 147-member State Assembly.











